Nacional vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7, 2023 

Nacional host Internacional at the Gran Parque Central on Wednesday (June 7) in the group stage of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

After a positive start to their continental campaign, Nacional have hit a rough patch but remain hopeful of reaching the knockouts. They lost 2-1 to Independiente Medellin in their last continental game. Diego Rodriguez scored the opener before their opponents turned the game around in the second half.

Nacional are third in the standings with seven points. They will leapfrog their midweek opponents with a win.

Internacional, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results in the Brasileiro Serie A this season but have performed well in the continental. They beat Metropolitanos 2-1 in their last group game. Alan Patrick and Luiz Adriano got on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a second-half consolation.

The visitors sit atop their group with eight points and will advance with maximum points.

Nacional vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their tenth meeting, with Nacional trailing 5-1.

Internacional are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Nacional are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Internacional have the best defensive record in Group B this season, conceding four times.

Nacional have picked up 19 points at home in the Uruguayan top flight this season, the second-highest in the competition.

Nacional vs Internacional Prediction

Nacional are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They have won their last six home games.

Internacional are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning thrice. They have won just one away game since early March and could see defeat.

Prediction: Nacional 1-0 Internacional

Nacional vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nacional

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes