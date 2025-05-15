Nacional vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 15th 2025

Nacional and International are back in action in the Copa Libertadores when they square off at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot on Thursday. Roger Machado’s men, who are unbeaten in their last six games against the hosts, will be looking to extend their dominance in this fixture and move into second place in Group F.
Nacional picked up three huge points in their push for a place in the Copa Libertadores knockout phase as they secured a 3-1 victory over Bahia last time out.
Pablo Peirano’s side had failed to win their opening three games in Group F, suffering consecutive defeats against Atletico Nacional and Bahia, before playing out a 3-3 stalemate with Internacional on April 23.
Nacional head into Thursday’s must-win match with sky-high confidence as they have won their last three outings and are on a run of five wins and one draw from six games since the loss against Bahia in April.
Internacional, on the other hand, failed to arrest their slump in form last Monday as they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Botafogo in the Brasileiro Serie A.
Machado’s men have now lost three games on the bounce, including a 3-1 defeat against Atletico Nacional in the Copa Libertadores on May 9.
Internacional have picked up five points from a possible 12 in the Libertadores to sit third in the Group F standings, one point above Thursday’s hosts rooted to the bottom of the table.
Nacional vs Internacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With five wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Internacional boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Nacional have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.
- Internacional are unbeaten in their last six games against Peirano’s men, claiming three wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss in February 2007.
- Nacional are unbeaten in seven of their nine home games across all competitions in 2025, picking up four wins and three draws since the turn of the year.
- Internacional are on a run of three consecutive away defeats and have failed to win their last seven games on the road since late March.
Nacional vs Internacional Prediction
With a place in the knockout stages potentially hinging on Thursday’s result for Nacional and Internacional, we expect both sides to go all out at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot as they look to secure maximum points.
However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Nacional 2-2 Internacional
Nacional vs Internacional Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Internacional’s last six outings)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the visitors’ last seven matches)