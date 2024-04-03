Nacional vs Libertad Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024 

Nacional will welcome Libertad Asuncion to Gran Parque Central for a Copa Libertadores clash on Wednesday (April 3rd).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw away to Penarol in the Uruguayan Primera Division over the weekend.

Libertad, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to city rivals Olimpia Asuncion.

Nacional successfully navigated the last two rounds of the Libertadores qualifiers to get to the group stage. They claimed a 2-0 win in both legs against Puerto Cabello, while they needed penalties to see off Always Ready following a 2-2 aggregate draw. Libertad received a bye to the group stage as Paraguayan Primera Division champions.

Both sides have been drawn alongside River Plate and Deportivo Tachira in Group H of the tournament.

Nacional vs Libertad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Nacional have four wins to their name while Libertad were victorious three times.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2012 Copa Libertadores group stage when Libertad claimed 2-1 wins in both games.

All seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with five games witnessing goals at both ends.

Libertad have made a 10-game unbeaten start to the season, winning six games in this run.

Nacional's last four games have been level at halftime.

Seven of Libertad's last 10 games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nacional vs Libertad Prediction

Nacional have had a long and arduous campaign to get to this point and have won just one of their last five games across competitions (three draws). Alvaro Recoba's side have blown hot and cold in recent weeks although they have lost just one of their last 10 games.

Libertad wll be full of confidence following their impressive start to this season. The Asuncion outfit have won three of their last four away games while four of the last five games on their travels have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Games between these two sides have historically been high-scoring and that trend could be set to continue here. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a four-goal thriller.

Prediction: Nacional 2-2 Libertad

Nacional vs Libertad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals