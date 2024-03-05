Nacional Asuncion and Palestino will square off in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores third round tie on Wednesday (March 5th).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Atletico Nacional in the second leg of the previous round of the Libertadores qualifiers. Juan Alfaro, Rodrigo Arevalo and Facundo Velazco all found the back of the net to help their side book their spot at this stage with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Palestino, meanwhile, are coming into the game after suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Universidad Catolica in the Chilean Primera Division. Alexander Aravena and Fernando Zampedri scored in either half to inspire the visitors to all three points.

The Tricolor booked their spot at this stage with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Portuguesa in the last round of thhe qualifiers. They claimed a 2-1 victory in both legs of the tie.

Nacional vs Palestino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Nacional's last seven games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Palestino's defeat to Catolica snapped their five-game winning streak.

Four of Nacional's last five games across competitions have produced less than 10 corner kicks.

Three of Palestino's four games this season have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Four of Nacional Asuncion's five games at home this season have produced three goals or more.

Nacional vs Palestino Prediction

Nacional started the season with a six-game winless run across all competitions (four losses). However, Juan Pablo Pumpido's side have rebounded to win four of their last five games, including a comprehensive victory over Atletico Nacional in Medellin in a game that they were the heavy underdogs. The victory would bolster La Academia's confidence as they seek a place in the Libertadores group stage.

Palestino, for their part, saw their five-game winning streak snapped at the weekend and they will be looking to bounce back with victory here. They are aiming to qualify for the Libertadores group stage for the first time since 2019.

We are backing the two sides to leave the tie in the balance by canceling each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Nacional 1-1 Palestino

Nacional vs Palestino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corner kicks