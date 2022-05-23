Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

The group stages of the Copa Libertadores conclude this week and will see Nacional host Red Bull Bragantino at the Gran Parque Central on Tuesday.

Nacional have failed to impress on the continental stage this season. After going winless in their first two games, they picked up their first Copa Libertadores victory with a 2-1 win over Velez Sarsfield before suffering back-to-back defeats in their subsequent games.

Nacional sit rock-bottom in group C with just four points from five games and must win on Tuesday to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Red Bull Bragantino began their Copa Libertadores campaign with a 2-0 win over their midweek hosts in the reverse fixture last month. They have, however, failed to win any of their subsequent four games, most recently losing 1-0 to Estudiantes on home turf.

The Brazilian outfit sit second in the group standings with just five points picked up so far. They can secure a spot in the knockout stages with a win here, while a draw could also be enough.

Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the second meeting between Nacional and Red Bull Bragantino. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture, which Massa Bruta won 2-0.

Nacional Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-L-W-D-L

Red Bull Bragantino Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-D-L-D-W

Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Team News

Nacional

Matías Zunino and Brian Ocampo are both set to miss out on the midweek clash due to injuries, while Juan Izquierdo and Renzo Sánchez are both major doubts.

Injured: Matías Zunino, Brian Ocampo

Doubtful: Juan Izquierdo, Renzo Sánchez

Suspended: None

Red Bull Bragantino

Manager Mauricio Barbieri will be unable to call on the services of Carlos Eduardo, Emiliano Martínez, Gabriel Novaes and Maycon Cleiton on Tuesday as they are all injured. Lucas Evangelista has been out of action for the past two weeks due to fitness issues and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Carlos Eduardo, Emiliano Martínez, Gabriel Novaes, Maycon Cleiton

Doubtful: Lucas Evangelista

Suspended: None

Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI

Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martin Rodriguez (GK); Jose Luis Rodriguez, Nicolas Marichal, Mathías Laborda, Camilo Cándido; Felipe Carballo, Yonathan Rodriguez; Alfonso Trezza, Diego Zabala, Alex Castro; Emmanuel Gigliotti

Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cleiton Schwengber (GK); Luan Cândido, Leonardo Realpe, Leo Ortiz, Andres Hurtado; Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Raul; Helinho, Artur, Ytalo

Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Despite their struggles in the Copa Libertadores this season, Nacional are undefeated in their last nine league games and will now be looking to carry that form onto the continental stage.

Red Bull Bragantino are on a five-game winless run and have won just one of their last eight across all competitions. The home side should win here.

Prediction: Nacional 2-1 Red Bull Bragantino

Edited by Peter P