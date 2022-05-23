Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

The group stages of the Copa Libertadores conclude this week and will see Nacional host Red Bull Bragantino at the Gran Parque Central on Tuesday.
Nacional have failed to impress on the continental stage this season. After going winless in their first two games, they picked up their first Copa Libertadores victory with a 2-1 win over Velez Sarsfield before suffering back-to-back defeats in their subsequent games.
Nacional sit rock-bottom in group C with just four points from five games and must win on Tuesday to keep their continental ambitions alive.
Red Bull Bragantino began their Copa Libertadores campaign with a 2-0 win over their midweek hosts in the reverse fixture last month. They have, however, failed to win any of their subsequent four games, most recently losing 1-0 to Estudiantes on home turf.
The Brazilian outfit sit second in the group standings with just five points picked up so far. They can secure a spot in the knockout stages with a win here, while a draw could also be enough.
Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head
Tuesday's game will mark the second meeting between Nacional and Red Bull Bragantino. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture, which Massa Bruta won 2-0.
Nacional Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-L-W-D-L
Red Bull Bragantino Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-D-L-D-W
Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Team News
Nacional
Matías Zunino and Brian Ocampo are both set to miss out on the midweek clash due to injuries, while Juan Izquierdo and Renzo Sánchez are both major doubts.
Injured: Matías Zunino, Brian Ocampo
Doubtful: Juan Izquierdo, Renzo Sánchez
Suspended: None
Red Bull Bragantino
Manager Mauricio Barbieri will be unable to call on the services of Carlos Eduardo, Emiliano Martínez, Gabriel Novaes and Maycon Cleiton on Tuesday as they are all injured. Lucas Evangelista has been out of action for the past two weeks due to fitness issues and is a doubt for this one.
Injured: Carlos Eduardo, Emiliano Martínez, Gabriel Novaes, Maycon Cleiton
Doubtful: Lucas Evangelista
Suspended: None
Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI
Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martin Rodriguez (GK); Jose Luis Rodriguez, Nicolas Marichal, Mathías Laborda, Camilo Cándido; Felipe Carballo, Yonathan Rodriguez; Alfonso Trezza, Diego Zabala, Alex Castro; Emmanuel Gigliotti
Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cleiton Schwengber (GK); Luan Cândido, Leonardo Realpe, Leo Ortiz, Andres Hurtado; Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Raul; Helinho, Artur, Ytalo
Nacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction
Despite their struggles in the Copa Libertadores this season, Nacional are undefeated in their last nine league games and will now be looking to carry that form onto the continental stage.
Red Bull Bragantino are on a five-game winless run and have won just one of their last eight across all competitions. The home side should win here.
Prediction: Nacional 2-1 Red Bull Bragantino