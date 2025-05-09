Nacional vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025 

Nacional and Rio Ave will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 33 clash on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at Estadio da Madeira.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered against Vitoria Guimaraes at the same venue last weekend. Tiago Silva put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute while Jesus Ramirez doubled their lead in he 64th minute. Fuki Yamada stepped off the bench to pull one back for Nacional with 17 minutes left on the clock.

Rio Ave, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Estrela. Clayton broke the deadlock from the spot in the 79th minute while Martim Neto made sure of the result deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

The victory saw Vilacondenses climb to 10rth spot in the standings, having garnered 36 points from 32 games. Nacional are 13th with 33 points to their name.

Nacional vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rio Ave have 11 wins from the last 32 head-to-head games. Nacional were victorious nine times while 12 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Rio Ave claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Nacional have won just one of their last six league games (four losses).

Four of Rio Ave's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of the last five head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Nacional's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Nacional vs Rio Ave Prediction

Nacional have lost their last three home games in front of their fans and have won just one of the last four head-to-head games they have hosted (three losses). Furthermore, games at this stadium tend to be high-scoring, with seven of the last eight producing three goals or more.

Rio Ave, for their part, have lost five of their last six away games (one win) and are the underdogs in this game.

Ad

Neither of these two sides have anything left to play for with two games to go and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Nacional 1-1 Rio Ave

Nacional vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More