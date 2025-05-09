Nacional vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025 

Nacional and Rio Ave will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 33 clash on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at Estadio da Madeira.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered against Vitoria Guimaraes at the same venue last weekend. Tiago Silva put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute while Jesus Ramirez doubled their lead in he 64th minute. Fuki Yamada stepped off the bench to pull one back for Nacional with 17 minutes left on the clock.
Rio Ave, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Estrela. Clayton broke the deadlock from the spot in the 79th minute while Martim Neto made sure of the result deep into injury time.
The victory saw Vilacondenses climb to 10rth spot in the standings, having garnered 36 points from 32 games. Nacional are 13th with 33 points to their name.
Nacional vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rio Ave have 11 wins from the last 32 head-to-head games. Nacional were victorious nine times while 12 games ended in draws.
- Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Rio Ave claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.
- Nacional have won just one of their last six league games (four losses).
- Four of Rio Ave's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Four of Nacional's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Nacional vs Rio Ave Prediction
Nacional have lost their last three home games in front of their fans and have won just one of the last four head-to-head games they have hosted (three losses). Furthermore, games at this stadium tend to be high-scoring, with seven of the last eight producing three goals or more.
Rio Ave, for their part, have lost five of their last six away games (one win) and are the underdogs in this game.
Neither of these two sides have anything left to play for with two games to go and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Nacional 1-1 Rio Ave
Nacional vs Rio Ave Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals