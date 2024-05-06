Nacional vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024

Nacional will entertain River Plate at the Estadio Gran Parque Central in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. This is a top-of-the-table clash in Group H, with the visitors in pole position, thanks to a 100% record in three games, and the hosts having two wins to their name.

The hosts met Deportivo Táchira in their previous outing and recorded a 2-1 win, thanks to first-half goals from Alexis Castro and Jeremía Alexandre Recoba Perrone. They made it five wins on the trot in all competitions, with a 4-2 home triumph over Racing in the Uruguayan Primera División on Friday.

The visitors will play for the first time since a 2-1 away win over Libertad in the Libertadores last month. Sixteen-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono scored the match-winner in the 80th minute, assisted by fellow substitute Manuel Lanzini after Matías Espinoza had canceled out Pablo Solari's first-half opener.

They will be assured of a berth in the knockout stage if they can register a win in this match. The hosts, meanwhile, will look to go top of the group table with a win here.

Nacional vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times in the Libertadores thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with five wins. The hosts have just one win and one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

River Plate have won three of their last four meetings against Nacional, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six games, recording five wins and suffering a loss.

The hosts, meanwhile, have won seven of their last eight games, recording five consecutive wins.

The hosts have failed to score in four of the seven meetings against the visitors.

Nacional vs River Plate Prediction

Bolsilludo have been in good touch recently, registering five consecutive wins. They have enjoyed a prolific run in these games, scoring 16 goals, but have conceded seven goals in that period. Interestingly, they have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, with their only loss coming against River Plate in the Libertadores last month.

They have enjoyed an unbeaten streak at home this season, winning nine of the 10 games, and are strong favorites. Thiago Helguera remains unavailable due to an injury while Diego Polenta, Gonzalo Carneiro, Diego Zabala, and Christian Ebere are also sidelined.

Los Millonarios have enjoyed a good run of form, recording six wins in seven games, scoring at least two goals in each of these games. They have won their last three away games and will look to build on that form. Full-back Andrés Herrera might not be risked here by coach Martín Demichelis.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring record, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Nacional 2-2 River Plate

Nacional vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rúben Bentancourt to score or assist any time - Yes