Nacional vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Nacional are set to play host to Sporting CP at the Estadio da Madeira on Friday in their latest Primeira Liga fixture.

Nacional come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over nine-man Tondela nearly 10 days ago at the Estadio da Madeira. Goals from veteran midfielder Ruben Micael and attacker Brayan Riascos sealed the win for Luis Freire's Nacional.

Tondela had right-back Bebeto and Algerian left-back Naoufel Khacef sent off to add to their misery.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, beat Braga 2-0 on Saturday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Second-half goals from midfielders Pedro Goncalves and Matheus Nunes ensured victory for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP.

Nacional vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

In 27 previous encounters between the two sides, Sporting CP hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost one and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other in the Primeira Liga in 2019, with Sporting CP beating Nacional 1-0. A second-half goal from attacker Luiz Phellype was enough to secure the win for Sporting CP.

Nacional form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Nacional vs Sporting CP Team News

Nacional

Nacional manager Luis Freire is expected to be without the services of Brazilian right-back Kalindi, who is nursing an injury.

Injured: Kalindi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP

Meanwhile, Sporting CP will be without Brazilian forward Luiz Phellype, who is out with an injury. Other than that, manager Ruben Amorim is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Luiz Phellype

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nacional vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Nacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Guimaraes, Ruben Freitas, Julio Cesar, Lucas Kal, Joao Vigario, Nuno Borges, Ruben Micael, Larry Azouni, Brayan Riascos, Bryan Rochez, Joao Camacho

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan, Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Nuno Mendes, Pedro Goncalves, Nuno Santos, Tiago Tomas

Nacional vs Sporting CP Prediction

Nacional sit ninth in the Primeira Liga table, and have accrued 13 points in 11 games. Luis Freire's side will rely on the likes of attackers Brayan Riascos and Honduras international Bryan Rochez to provide the goals.

Sporting, on the other hand, sit on top of the league table. Striker Pedro Goncalves is the top goalscorer in the league so far. The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals for Sporting in the Primeira Liga, prompting comparisons to Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

22-year-old attacking midfielder Pedro Gonçalves 'Pote' on the radar of Manchester United according to Daily Express.



Pote in Liga NOS this season:



✅11 games

⚽️11 goals

🅰️1 assist



The new Bruno Fernandes. pic.twitter.com/sDwx6Ag9ps — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 4, 2021

Advertisement

Sporting CP are in good form, and Goncalves' goalscoring touch could see them register another win.

Prediction: Nacional 1-3 Sporting CP

Also Read: Barcelona fans reveal whether they want Lionel Messi to stay or leave