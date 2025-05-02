Nacional vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd, 2025

Nacional will entertain Vitoria Guimaraes at Estádio da Madeira in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. Tied on points with two other teams, the hosts need to safeguard their spot, the same as the visitors, who anchor the Uefa qualification zone.

Ad

Nacional vs Vitoria Guimaraes Preview

With only three rounds of matches left to conclude the campaign, there is no more rooms for blunders. Nacional have emerged from the drop zone and now maintain a nine-point distance from the danger zone. However, they remain unsafe, as they are tied on 33 points with two other teams, with 16th-placed AVS capable of disrupting mid-table as well.

Alvinegros, who earned promotion from Liga Portugal 2 last season, are fighting to stay in the top flight, but they appear to be losing steam. They are winless in their last two matches and have lost thrice in their last five outings. The hosts will need to be flawless in the final rounds of matches to safeguard their place.

Ad

Trending

Vitoria Guimaraes have reached a ceiling and can no longer overtake the team ahead of them in the table. With 51 points, they are stuck in the fifth spot, which guarantees a ticket to the Conference League second qualifying round. However, as much as three other teams could outstrip the visitors if they drop points in their last three matches.

Os Conquistadores will replicate their performance of last season if things remain unchanged, as they finished fifth out of 18 teams last term. Holding onto the fifth spot until the final day does not appear daunting for Vitoria Guimaraes, who have been impressive of late in their travels. They are unbeaten in their last six trips in all competitions.

Ad

Nacional vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nacional have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Nacional have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Nacional have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Vitoria Guimaraes have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Nacional have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Vitoria Guimaraes have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Nacional – D-L-W-L-L, Vitoria Guimaraes – W-L-W-W-D.

Ad

Nacional vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Nacional have shown signs of fatigue in their previous matches. It is unclear if they still have the resources to reach the finish line whole.

Vitoria Guimaraes have set their sights on the Uefa Conference League, but must avoid any slip-ups in their final 270 minutes of the season.

Vitoria Guimaraes are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Nacional 1-2 Vitoria Guimaraes

Ad

Nacional vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vitoria Guimaraes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vitoria Guimaraes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nacional to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More