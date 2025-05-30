Nagoya Grampus vs Albirex Niigata Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025

The action continues in round 19 of the J1 League as Nagoya Grampus host Albirex Niigata on Saturday. Daisuke Kimori’s visitors have lost their last five visits to the Toyota Stadium since September 2014.
Late goals from Sho Inagaki and Kensuke Nagai helped Nagoya fight back from behind to salvage a 2-1 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds last Saturday. Kenta Hasegawa’s side have gone five games without defeat in the league — winning two — having lost four of their preceding five games.
With 20 points from 18 matches, Nagoya are 16th in the standings but could move level with 12th-placed Fagiano Okayama.
Albirex, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Shonan Bellmare 2-1 at the Denka Big Swan Stadium. Kimori’s men were winless in four outings across competitions,losing three, including a 2-0 defeat to Tokyo Verdy in the J. League Cup on May 21.
Albirex have picked up 16 points from 18 matches to sit 19th in the table, only above rock-bottom Yokohama F Marinos.
Nagoya Grampus vs Albirex Niigata Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Nagoya have 16 wins from their last 35 meetings with Albirex, losing 11.
- Nagoya are on a run of five back-to-back home victories against Kimori’s men, scoring 13 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in September 2014.
- Albirex have four wins in five of their last six away games across competitions, losing once, since March 20.
Nagoya Grampus vs Albirex Niigata Prediction
Both sides have endured a slow start to their campaigns and find themselves at the wrong end of the points table. Nagoya, though, have been dominant at home against Albirex and should take all three points this weekend.
Prediction: Nagoya 2-1 Albirex
Nagoya Grampus vs Albirex Niigata Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Nagoya to win
Tip 2: First to score - Nagoya (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Albirex,)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last nine meetings.)