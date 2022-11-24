Nagoya Grampus vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25, 2022 

Nagoya Grampus will host Italian giants AS Roma at the Toyota Stadium on Friday (November 25) in a friendly.

The hosts endured an average campaign this year after two solid campaigns under former manager Massimo Ficcadenti. They won at Cerezo Osaka in their final game of the recently concluded season, with Yuki Soma scoring the winner at the death. Nagoya have wrapped up their league campaign and will now look to test their mettle against European opposition this weekend.

Roma, meanwhile, have had mixed results in their league this season but have struggled just before the international break. They played out a 1-1 draw against Torino in their last game. Nemanja Matic scored a stunning equaliser deep into additional time after Andrea Belotti had squandered a spot-kick minutes earlier.

After the weekend clash, I Giallorossi will face Yokohama F Marinos in another friendly.

Nagoya Grampus vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first meeting between the two teams.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.

Nagoya scored just 30 league goals last season, the fewest in the top half of the J League standings.

Roma have picked up 17 points on the road in the league this season. Only league leaders Napoli (19)have picked up more.

Nagoya had the joint-best defensive record in the Japanese top flight last season with a goal concession tally of 35, same as champions Yokohama FM.

Nagoya Grampus vs AS Roma Prediction

Nagoya are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in their five games before that. They have, however, won just one of their last five games at home and could struggle here.

Roma, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games. They are, however, unbeaten in their last seven away games and should win comfortably.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 1-3 Roma

Nagoya Grampus vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Roma

Tip 2 - Roma to concede first: YES (The away team have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in five of the visitors' last six games.)

