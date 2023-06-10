Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023 

Nagoya Grampus welcome Avispa to the Toyota Stadium for a matchday 17 fixture in the J League on Sunday (June 11).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 win over Veertien at the same venue in the Emperor's Cup in midweek. Nagoya took a seemingly comfortable lead at the break, thanks to goals from Yuki Nagomi, Haruya Fujii and Ryoya Kida. Two late goals from Veertien threatened a fightback, but Nagoya held on to secure qualification.

Avispa, meanwhile, qualified with a routine 2-0 home win over Imabari. Second-half strikes from Wellington and Ryoga Sato helped them claim the win. They will now turn their attention back to the league scene, where their last game was a 2-1 home defeat to Gamba Osaka. Nagoya, meanwhile, claimed a 3-1 home win over Cerezo Osaka.

Avispa's defeat left them in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 20 points from 16 games. Nagoya, meanwhile, are third with 32 points to show for their efforts after 16 outings.

Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 28th meeting between the two sides, with Nagoya leading 19-5.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Nagoya win 3-2 away.

Avispa have won just one of their nine away games across competitions this season.

Four of Nagoya's last five competitive games have had goal at both ends.

Avispa have conceded at least twice in four of their last five road games.

Nagoya have won four of their last five competitive home games.

Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Prediction

Nagoya are among the early pacesetters in the title race. They will look to keep their fine start to the campaign going with a win.

Avispa, meanwhile, have struggled on their travels, and their poor away form has left them in the middle of the standings. They have found it difficult to contain opposition attackers on the road, and Nagoya could capitalise on that.

The hosts should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Nagoya 3-1 Avispa

Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nagoya to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Nagoya to score over 1.5 goals

