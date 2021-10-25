Nagoya Grampus vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperors Cup 2021 

Nagoya Grampus will host Cerezo Osaka at the Toyota Stadium for a quarterfinal fixture in the Japanese Emperors Cup on Wednesday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage with a 1-0 victory over Vissel Kobe in the fourth round in August. Jakub Swierczok scored the match-winning goal in the 89th minute.

Cerezo Osaka also progressed at the expense of Sagan Tosu by the same scoreline. Matsuki Kato's goal midway through the first half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Nagoya Grampus come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at home to Vissel Kobe in the league. Andres Iniesta scored an 81st-minute penalty to help the visitors comeback from a two-goal deficit at the break.

Cerezo Osaka secured maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Yokohama F. Marinos. All three goals in the game were scored in the first half, with Yuki Saneto scoring just before halftime to halve the deficit for the visitors.

Nagoya Grampus vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

Nagoya Grampus have 14 wins from their last 27 games against Cerezo Osaka. Five matches ended in draws while Osaka were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Yutaka Yoshida's goal midway through the second half helped Grampus to a 1-0 home victory.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Nagoya Grampus vs Cerezo Osaka Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Yuichi Maruyama is still the only injury concern for the hosts with a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Yuichi Maruyama

Suspension: None

Cerezo Osaka

Goalkeeper Van Lam Dang (acromioclavicular separation) and Yuta Koike (meniscal) have both been sidelined due to injuries.

Injury: Van Lam Dang, Yuta Koike

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Min-Tae Kim, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Kazuya Miyahara; Kazuki Nagasawa, Sho Inagaki; Ryoya Morishita, Naoki Maeda, Mateus dos Santos; Jakub Swierczok

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jin-Hyeon Kim (GK); Yusuke Maruhashi, Ayumu Seko, Ryuya Nishio, Riku Matsuda; Hinata Kida, Naoyuki Fujita, Takashi Inui; Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Mutsuki Kato, Riki Matsuda

Nagoya Grampus vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

The visitors are the more in-form side but they still come into the game as underdogs due to Nagoya Grampus' pedigree, as well as home advantage.

However, they will fancy their chances of pulling off a surprise and are capable of taking advantage of any chances given to them. We are backing Grampus to secure progress to the last four with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-1 Cerezo Osaka

Edited by Peter P