Nagoya Grampus vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

In-form Nagoya Grampus will take on struggling Gamba Osaka in an important J-League clash on Saturday.

Nagoya are on a four-match unbeaten run and come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Jubilo Iwata. Mateus' 19th-minute strike was enough to earn them their second victory in three games.

The visitors are on a nine-match winless run across competitions and come into this game on the back of a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Sanfrecce.

Nagoya Grampus vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

This fixture has been an even contest since 2019, with both teams winning two games each and two matches ending in draws.

Nagoya Grampus form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Gamba Osaka form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Nagoya Grampus vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Kazuki Nagasawa is injured ahead of this fixture, while Jakub Swierczok remains out with a suspension.

Injured: Kazuki Nagasawa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jakub Swierczok

Unavailable: None

Gamba Osaka

Yuya Fukuda, Takashi Usami and Yammamoto are all out of contention for this game due to injuries.

Injured: Yuya Fukuda, Takashi Usami, Yammamoto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nagoya Grampus

Nagoya Grampus (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yuichi Maruyama, Haruya Fujii, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Yuki Soma, Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Keiya Sento, Mateus; Kensuke Nagai

Gamba Osaka (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori (GK); Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Hiroki Fujiharu, Dawhan, Wellington Silva, Ko Yanagisawa; Leandro Pereira, Hiroto Yamami

Nagoya Grampus vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

The visitors are totally out of form and even a draw looks to be a distant achievement for them, let alone a win. They are winless in their last nine games across competitions and their recent defeat against Sanfrecce exposed their mental state.

Despite scoring the opening goal inside three minutes, they conceded an equalizer shortly after. They also went into the break with a 2-1 advantage, only to concede four more goals in the second half.

Nagoya will undoubtedly come into the game as the favorites given the disparity between the two teams' performances in the last month. A win for Grampus will take them ever closer to a top-half finish this season.

Gamba Osaka will have a lot to prove if they are to get away from this game with any positives. A comprehensive victory for the hosts is on the cards.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 3-1 Gamba Osaka

