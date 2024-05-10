Nagoya Grampus vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024 

Nagoya Grampus welcome Gamba Osaka to the Toyota Stadium for a J1 League round 13 fixture on Saturday (May 11th). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Sanfrecce Hiroshima in midweek.

They took a two-goal lead by the 18th minute courtesy of goals from Patric and Sho Inagaki. Sota Koshimichi halved the deficit midway through the second half while Shuto Nakano drew the game level three minutes into the second half. Sho Sasaki's 84th-minute own goal settled the contest.

Gamba Osaka, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over city rivals Cerezo Osaka. Takashi Usami's 28th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory left them in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 20 points from 12 games. Nagoya Grampus are seventh on 19 points.

Nagoya Grampus vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

Nagoya Grampus have 33 wins from the last 79 head-to-head games. Gamba Osaka were victorious on 36 occasions while 10 games ended in a draw. Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Grampus claimed a 1-0 away win.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Nagoya Grampus vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Masahito Ono (Hamstring), Kasper Junker (Meniscus), Noriyoshi Sakai (Hamstring) and Ryosuke Yamanaka (Achilles tendon) are unavilable due to injuries.

Injuries: Masahito Ono, Kasper Junker, Noriyoshi Sakai, Ryosuke Yamanaka

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka

Yuya Fukuda, Jiro Nakamura, Riku Matsuda, Juan Alano and Genta Miura have been ruled out with injuries. Rin Mito is suspended owing to his injury time red card against Avispa Fukuoka.

Injuries: Yuya Fukuda, Jiro Nakamura, Riku Matsuda, Juan Alano, Genta Miura

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Rin Mito

Nagoya Grampus vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Akinari Kawazura, Chang-Rae Ha, Kenedy Mikuni; Takuya Uchida, Keiya Shiihashi, Sho Inagaki, Yuki Nogami; Ken Masui, Tsukasa Morishima; Patric

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jun Ichimori (GK); Keisuke Kurokawa, Shota Fukuoka, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Riku Handa; Tokuma Suzuki, Dahwan; Shu Kurata, Takashi Usami, Welton; Isa Sakamoto

Nagoya Grampus vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Nagoya Grampus brought their three-game losing streak to an end with their derby-day victory and will be looking to build on this.

Gamba Osaka's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin and another close encounter could be on the cards.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 1-1 Gamba Osaka