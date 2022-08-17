Nagoya Grampus vs Jubilo Iwata prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022 

Nagoya Grampus will host Jubilo Iwata at the Toyota Stadium on Friday in the 26th gameweek of the J1 League.

The hosts have struggled for results of late. They were knocked out of the J League Cup last week following a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Urawa Reds before playing out a goalless draw against Sagan Tosu in the league last weekend. Nagoya sit mid-table in tenth place with 30 points from 24 games. They'll now look to return to winning ways this weekend and get their campaign back on track.

Jubilo, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their midweek hosts this season and find themselves in the drop zone. They were thrashed 6-0 by Urawa Reds in their last game and will looking to bounce back this weekend.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the J League standings with just 22 points from 25 games. They'll look to pick up points soon to avoid an impending drop.

Nagoya Grampus vs Jubilo Iwata Head-to-Head

Friday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Nagoya and Jubilo. The hosts have won 17 of their previous matchups, while Jubilo have won just six times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Jubilo won 2-1.

Nagoya Grampus Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-D

Jubilo Iwata Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Nagoya Grampus vs Jubilo Iwata Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Kazuki Nagasawa, Noriyoshi Sakai and Hidemasa Koda are injured, while Jakub Swierczok remains out with a suspension.

Injured: Kazuki Nagasawa, Noriyoshi Sakai, Hidemasa Koda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jakub Swierczok

Unavailable: None

Jubilo Iwata

The visitors will be without Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi and Norimichi Yamamoto because of injury. Riku Morioka is a doubt after sustaining an injury earlier this month.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Norimichi Yamamoto

Doubtful: Riku Morioka

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Jubilo Iwata Predicted XIs

Nagoya Grampus (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yuichi Maruyama, Haruya Fujii, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Yuki Soma, Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Keiya Sento, Mateus; Kensuke Nagai

Jubilo Iwata (3-4-2-1): Yuji Kajikawa (GK); Yuto Suzuki, Ricardo Graca, Makito Ito; Masaya Matsumoto, Yasuhito Endo, Naoki Kanuma, Mahiro Yoshinaga; Kotaro Omori, Rikiya Uehara; Fabian Gonzalez

Nagoya Grampus vs Jubilo Iwata Prediction

Nagoya are on a run of back-to-back winless and goalless outings and have won just one of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Jubilo, meanwhile, have lost seven of their last eight games, scoring just two goals, so Nagoya should win this one.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 1-0 Jubilo Iwata

