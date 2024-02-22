Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

Nagoya Grampus invite Kashima Antlers to the Toyota Stadium for their 2024 J1 League campaign opener on Friday (February 24).

Both teams finished with 52 points last season, with the visitors finishing finish due to their better goal difference. Both are coming off wins in friendlies earlier this month.

Nagoya concluded their 2023 league campaign poorly, going winless in four games despite scoring in each outing. They finished with just one win eague win since August.

Kashima, meanwhile, fared a little better, concluding their campaign with a 2-1 home win over Yokohama FC.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 96 times across competitions since 1992, with Kashima leading 56-34.

They met four times in 2023, twice in the J League Cup and twice in the J1 League. Nagoya won twice, including a 2-1 away win in the J League Cup second leg in September, while Kashima won once.

Nagoya registered their last home win in the J League in August, which came against Kashima.

Kashima have one win in 10 away games.

Ten of their last 11 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. Nagoya have kept six clean sheets, while the visitors kept three.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Nagoya endured a poor run of form in the final phase of the 2023 season, registering two wins in 16 games. One of them was against Kashima in the J League Cup.

They have one loss in eight meetings against Kashima, winning four. They are unbeaten in four home meetings in the fixture, keeping two clean sheets. Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak, playing for the seventh straight season, is expected to start for Nagoya.

Meanwhile, the Antlers are winless in five away games in the J1 League, failing to score thrice. They will play for the first time under new coach Ranko Popovic.

With both teams playing after a two-month break, they are expected to be a bit rusty. The game will also see many new signings on either side.

Considering that and their record in recent games in this fixture, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Nagoya 1-1 Kashima

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kasper Junker to score or assist any time - Yes