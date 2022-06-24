Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J League campaign continues this weekend and will see Nagoya Grampus host Kashima Antlers at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday.

Nagoya Grampus have had mixed results in the league this season. They were beaten 3-0 by the clinical Urawa Reds in their last game as they struggled to impress offensively with just one shot on target all game.

The hosts have picked up 20 points from 17 games this season and sit 10th in the league table. They have enjoyed good form in the domestic cups of late and will be looking to replicate that in their league duties.

The Kashima Antlers struggled for form in the league in May, picking up just two wins in six games. However, they returned to winning ways last time out, beating Kyoto Sanga 1-0 via an Arthur Caike strike minutes after the restart.

The away side sit second in the J League standings with 33 points from 17 games. They will aim to build on their latest result this weekend and leapfrog Yokohama F. Marinos at the top.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

There have been 43 meetings between Nagoya Grampus and Kashima Antlers. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been five draws between the two sides, including their most recent meeting which ended goalless.

Nagoya Grampus Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Kashima Antlers Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Nagoya Grampus

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel including Jakub Swierczok, Kazuki Nagasawa, Yutaka Yoshida, Noriyoshi Sakai and Australian international goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak.

Injured: Jakub Swierczok, Kazuki Nagasawa, Yutaka Yoshida, Noriyoshi Sakai, Mitchell Langerak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashima Antlers

The visitors will be without the services of Ryotaro Araki and Shintaro Nago this weekend as the duo are injured.

Injured: Ryotaro Araki, Shintaro Nago

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yohei Takeda; Yuichi Maruyama, Haruya Fujii, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Yuki Soma, Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Keiya Sento, Mateus; Yoichiro Kakitani

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sun-Tae Kwon (GK); Koki Anzai, Kento Misao, Ikuma Sekigawa, Keigo Tsunemoto; Arthur Caike, Diego Pituca, Yuta Higuchi, Hayato Nakama; Ryuji Izumi, Ayase Ueda

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Nagoya Grampus are in good form at the moment, winning all but two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have, however, lost their last two league games, failing to score any goals in that period and will be desperate to end that run on Sunday.

The Kashima Antlers are on a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games across all competitions. They are, however, winless in their last three league games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-1 Kashima Antlers

