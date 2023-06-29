Nagoya Grampus vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1, 2023

Nagoya Grampus welcome Kawasaki Frontale to the Toyota Stadium in the J League on Saturday (July 1).

The hosts suffered their first defeat in six games last week, losing 2-0 at FC Tokyo in the J League. It was the first time in six games they failed to find the back of the net. Nonetheless, Nagoya remain in third place in the league table, trailing leaders Yokohama F. Marinos by four points.

Kawasaki, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning four. They drew 1-1 to Urawa Reds in the J League last week, courtesy of Shusaku Nishikawa's own goal. Kazuki Kozuka was red-carded and is suspended for this one.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two central Japanese rivals have met 46 times across competitions since 1977. Kawasaki lead 26-11.

Nagoya have one win in six meetings against Kawasaki, which came in the reverse fixture in April.

Nagoya have a much better record at home, losing once in six games.

Nagoya are unbeaten at home in the J League this season, winning their last four games.

Kawasaki are winless in three away games in the league, scoring in each outing.

Nagoya have outscored Kawasaki 25-21 in the league this season. They have the third-best defensive record in the league, conceding 16 goals in 18 games.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Nagoya are unbeaten at home in the J League this season, winning their last four games. They have just one win in six meetings against Kawsaki, with their last home win coming in 2020.

Kawasaki, meanwhile, are winless in three away games in the league. They have scored in their last ten league games.

The two teams head into the game in good form, and considering their recent history, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Nagoya 1-1 Kawasaki

Nagoya Grampus vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kasper Junker to score or assist anytime - Yes

