Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Nagoya Grampus and Kyoto will battle for three points in a J1 League round 25 clash on Sunday (August 10th). The game will be played at the Toyota Stadium.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat they suffered away to Yokohama F Marinos three weeks ago. Kaina Tanimura and Yan scored first-half goals to give Marinos a 2-0 lead at the break. Asahi Uenaka completed the rout deep into injury time.
Kyoto, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Machida Zelvia in the Japanese Emperor's Cup in midweek. Shota Fujio broke the deadlock just before the hour mark, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The Kameoka outfit will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Avispa Fukuoka.
The stalemate left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 42 points from 24 games. Nagoya Grampus are 15th with 28 points to their name.
Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Nagoya Grampus have 21 wins from the last 42 head-to-head games. Kyoto were victorious 11 times while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Grampus have won just one of their last five league games (two draws).
- Kyoto's last five league games have produced three goals or more, with each of the last four witnessing goals at both ends.
Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Prediction
Nagoya Grampus are unbeaten in their last seven home games across competitions, winning four matches in this run.
Kyoto, on the other hand, are winless in their last four games on their travels. Furthermore, they have not won an away head-to-head game since 2008.
Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-2 Kyoto
Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals