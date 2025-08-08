Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Nagoya Grampus and Kyoto will battle for three points in a J1 League round 25 clash on Sunday (August 10th). The game will be played at the Toyota Stadium.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat they suffered away to Yokohama F Marinos three weeks ago. Kaina Tanimura and Yan scored first-half goals to give Marinos a 2-0 lead at the break. Asahi Uenaka completed the rout deep into injury time.

Kyoto, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Machida Zelvia in the Japanese Emperor's Cup in midweek. Shota Fujio broke the deadlock just before the hour mark, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ad

Trending

The Kameoka outfit will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Avispa Fukuoka.

The stalemate left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 42 points from 24 games. Nagoya Grampus are 15th with 28 points to their name.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nagoya Grampus have 21 wins from the last 42 head-to-head games. Kyoto were victorious 11 times while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Grampus have won just one of their last five league games (two draws).

Kyoto's last five league games have produced three goals or more, with each of the last four witnessing goals at both ends.

Ad

Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Prediction

Nagoya Grampus are unbeaten in their last seven home games across competitions, winning four matches in this run.

Kyoto, on the other hand, are winless in their last four games on their travels. Furthermore, they have not won an away head-to-head game since 2008.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Ad

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-2 Kyoto

Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More