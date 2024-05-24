Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2023-24

Nagoya Grampus welcome Kyoto Sanga to the Toyota Stadium for a J1 League round 16 clash on Sunday (May 26). The hosts will look to build on their 3-1 win at Yokohama FC in the J League Cup.

Kensuke Nagai, Yuki Nogami and Haruki Yoshida scored to help their side advance to the next round, where they face Kashiwa Reysol. Grampus will turn their focus to the league, where their last game was a 2-0 win at Sagan Tosu.

Kyoto, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 5-0 thrashing at home to Hiroshima. Naoto Arai was the star of the show with a hat-trick, while Takumu Kawamura and Taishi Matsumoto also scored.

The loss left Jae-Kwi Cho's rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered nine points from 15 games. Nagoya, meanwhile, are fifth with 25 points after 15 games.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Head-to-Head

Nagoya have 21 wins from their last 39 head-to-head games with Kyoto, who have won 10. Their most recent clash in July saw Kyoto claim a 2-1 home win.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Kyoto form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Noriyoshi Sakai (Hamstring) and Ryosuke Yamanaka (Achilles tendon) are unavilable due to injuries.

Injuries: Noriyoshi Sakai, Ryosuke Yamanaka

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kyoto

Hisashi Appiah Tawiah is suspended due to the red card received against Urawa. There are no injury concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Hisashi Appiah Tawiah

Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Predicted XIs

Nagoya Grampus (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Akinari Kawazura, Chang-Rae Ha, Kenedy Mikuni; Takuya Uchida, Keiya Shiihashi, Sho Inagaki, Yuki Nogami; Ken Masui, Tsukasa Morishima; Patric

Kyoto (3-4-2-1): Sung-Yun Gu (GK); Shogo Asada, Yoshinori Suzuki, Keita Matsuda; Kyo Sato, Daiki Kaneko, Sota Kawasaki, Shinnosuke Fukuda; Taichi Hara, Yuta Tokokawa; Ryogo Kamasaki

Nagoya Grampus vs Kyoto Prediction

Nagoya have won their last three games across competitions, which will give them confidence as they welcome the worst side in the league.

Kyoto, meanwhile, have lost their last five games and are five points away from safety. Expect the hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Nagoya 2-0 Kyoto