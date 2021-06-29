Nagoya Grampus vs Ratchaburi prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Nagoya Grampus and Ratchaburi will trade tackles in the second leg of their AFC Champions League group stage fixture on Thursday.

The Japanese outfit ran out 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture on Monday with Ryogo Yamasaki scoring a first-half hat-trick in the rout.

That victory cemented Nagoya Grampus' position at the summit of Group G, having garnered maximum points from three games. Ratchaburi remain rooted to the bottom of the standings and are yet to register their first points on the continent.

Grampus need a victory to steer them closer to qualification for the knockout round, although a point could also be enough depending on results elsewhere.

Anything other than a victory for Ratchaburi would see them eliminated from the AFC Champions League.

Nagoya Grampus vs Ratchaburi Head-to-Head

The matchday three fixture on Monday was the first continental meeting between the sides and Nagoya Grampus picked up a roaring victory.

That win continued a fine run of form for the Nagoya outfit that has seen them go five games without defeat, with their last four games ending in a victory.

Ratchaburi have been hapless in recent months and are currently on a four-game losing streak.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Ratchaburi form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Nagoya Grampus vs Ratchaburi Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Mu Kanazaki has been ruled out with an injury, while Yuichi Maruyama is a doubt for the clash.

Injury: Mu Kanazaki

Doubtful: Yuichi Maruyama

Suspension: None

Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi have no known injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Ratchaburi Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Yasuki Kimoto, Shumpei Naruse; Takuji Yonemoto, Sho Inagaki; Yuki Soma, Naoki Maeda, Mateus dos Santos; Ryogo Yamasaki

Ratchaburi Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kampol Pathom-attakul (GK); Kiattisak Chiamudom, Praweenwat Boonyong, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Thanaset Sujarit; Kasidech Wettayawong, Kritsananon Srisuwan, Sebastian Wuthrich, Steeven Langil; Sanrawat Dechmitr, Mpia Mapuku

Nagoya Grampus vs Ratchaburi Prediction

The two sides' contrasting displays mean that there is likely to be only one winner here.

Ratchaburi have simply been unable to perform at the levels required on the continent and barring a major upset, Nagoya Grampus should have another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 3-0 Ratchaburi

