Nagoya Grampus vs Roasso Kumamoto Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Nagoya Grampus will host Roasso Kumamoto at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of the 2025 Emperor's Cup campaign. The hosts will be keen to capitalize on being drawn against a much weaker side to get an easy win.

Nagoya cruised past Veroskronos Tsuno in the last round as they defeated the Regional League side 3-0. The Red Whales have, however, struggled for results since that match with one win, two draws, and a loss in their subsequent four games since but will remain confident to return to winning ways going into Wednesday's fixture.

Roasso needed a penalty shootout to progress from the second round of the cup as they featured in a 1-1 normal draw against fellow J2 League team Chiba. The visitors, who have been in abysmal form all season, currently sit in the relegation zone in the second division after 23 games played, but will hope to cause an upset and advance to the third round for the third time in four years.

Nagoya Grampus vs Roasso Kumamoto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met on only three previous occasions going into this midweek meeting. Nagoya have won all three of those meetings.

The hosts have scored an impressive 11 goals across just three previous editions of this fixture.

The visitors have conceded 36 goals in the J2 League so far. Only three other teams in the division have conceded more.

Nagoya have won the Emperor Cup on two previous occasions, most recently in the 1999 season.

Roasso’s highest-ever finish in the Emperor's Cup came in the 2023 season when they made it to the semi-finals before losing 4-0 to Kashiwa Reysol.

Nagoya Grampus vs Roasso Kumamoto Prediction

The hosts are comfortable favorites going into this cup clash and will only need to avoid complacency to get an easy win. Grampus will receive a considerable boost from their home advantage, having only lost two league games at home all season.

Roasso will need something special to avoid defeat within normal time against a much stronger side and will likely hope to avoid a blowout loss.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 3-1 Roasso Kumamoto

Nagoya Grampus vs Roasso Kumamoto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nagoya Grampus to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in nine of the visitors' last 10 games)

