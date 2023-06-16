Nagoya Grampus vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2023

Nagoya Grampus will host Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 J League Cup.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid cup campaign this season and are now on the verge of securing a spot in the knockout stages of the competition. However, they suffered their first defeat of the tournament last month as they lost 1-0 to Vissel Kobe and will be gutted to have come away with nothing.

Nagoya sit atop the group table with 12 points from five games and just need a point on Sunday to secure a playoff spot.

Sanfrecce have had mixed results in their J League campaign this season and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this weekend. They were beaten 1-0 by Yokohama FC in their last group game, falling behind just before the half-hour mark and failing to find their way back into the game.

Nagoya Grampus vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Nagoya and Sanfrecce. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing their previous four on the bounce.

The visitors are the highest-scoring side in the J League Cup so far with a goal tally of 11.

Nagoya are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

The Grampus have the best defensive record in Group C with a goal concession tally of four.

Four of the Viola's six league defeats this season have come away from home.

Nagoya Grampus vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Nagoya are on a four-game winning streak and have won five of their last six games across all competitions. They have lost just one home game all season and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Sanfrecce's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, lost their last five away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Nagoya Grampus vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nagoya Grampus

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five cup matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five cup matchups)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes