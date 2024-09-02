Nagoya Grampus vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2024

Nagoya Grampus will host Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024 J League Cup quarterfinal clash. The home side have had their struggles in their league assignments this season and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week.

They faced Kashiwa Reysol last time out in the J League Cup, playing out a 1-1 draw in the first-leg clash on the road before picking up a 1-0 win in the return leg on home turf days later, with Katsuhiro Nakayama scoring the sole goal of the game.

Meanwhile, Sanfrecce Hiroshima are enjoying a brilliant run of form and will head into the cup competition this week full of confidence. They faced Tokyo Verdy in the previous round of the tournament, winning the two-legged tie 5-2 on aggregate with Mutsuki Sato directly involved in four goals across the two legs.

The visitors last appeared at this stage of the J League Cup back in 2022, where they beat Yokohama F. Marinos 5-2 on aggregate.

Nagoya Grampus vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 71 meetings between Nagoya and Hiroshima. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their previous four.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Hiroshima are the highest-scoring side in the Japanese top flight this season with a goal tally of 53.

Nagoya Grampus vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Nagoya have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous nine. They have won two of their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Hiroshima are on a nine-game winning streak in competitive action, a run dating back to mid-July. They have lost just one competitive game on the road all year and should come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 1-2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Nagoya Grampus vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sanfrecce Hiroshima to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last six matchups)

