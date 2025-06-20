Nagoya Grampus vs Shimizu Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025 

Nagoya Grampus and Shimizu S-Pulse will battle for three points in a J1 League matchday 21 clash on Saturday (June 21st). The game will be played at The Toyota Stadium.

The home side will be aiming to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered away to Vissel Kobe last weekend. They were two goals down at the break due to Takuye Uchida's own goal and Taisei Miyashiro's goal in first-half injury time. Teruki Hara halved the deficit in the 57th minute but they were unable to complete the comeback.

Shimizu, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw at home to Gamba Osaka last weekend.

The stalemate left them in 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 20 games. Nagoya are 15th with 23 points to their name.

Nagoya Grampus vs Shimizu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nagoya Grampus have 37 wins from the last 84 head-to-head games. Shimizu were victorious 34 times while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Nagoya claimed a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Grampus' last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Shimizu have won just one of their last seven league games (four losses).

The home side on the day has not won any of the last seven head-to-head games, losing the last four on the bounce.

Grampus' loss to Vissel Kobe ended their seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions (four wins).

Nagoya Grampus vs Shimizu Prediction

Nagoya Grampus have won each of their last three games in front of their fans and are unbeaten in the last four. Their games at home tend to be high-scoring, with five of the last six games producing three goals or more.

Shimizu, on the other hand, have lost their last three games on their travels, but have won just one of the last 10 head-to-head games, losing seven matches in the process.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-1 Shimizu

Nagoya Grampus vs Shimizu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nagoya Grampus to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

