Nagoya Grampus vs Tokushima Vortis prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Nagoya Grampus and Tokushima Vortis will trade tackles at Toyota Stadium on Friday, with three points on the line in the J1 League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Kashima Antlers in the League Cup on Saturday. Goals in either half from Sho Inagaki and Jakub Swierczok helped the visitors progress with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Tokushima have not been in action since they suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Avispa Fukuoka at the end of August. John Mary's late brace was among three second-half goals that inspired the home side to victory.

That defeat left Tokushima in 17th spot in the table with just 23 points garnered from 27 matches. Nagoya Grampus are in sixth place on 47 points.

Nagoya Grampus vs Tokushima Vortis Head-to-Head

Nagoya Grampus have two wins from their last six games against Tokushima. Three matches ended in draws while Tokushima were victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in May when they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate on matchday 15 of the current campaign.

The hosts are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak, with six games in this sequence ending in victory. Tokushima have lost four matches on the bounce.

Nagoya Grampus form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Tokushima form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Nagoya Grampus vs Tokushima Vortis Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Defender Yuichi Maruyama (cruciate ligament rupture) and Ryogo Yamasaki (ankle) are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Yuichi Maruyama, Ryogo Yamasaki

Suspension: None

Tokushima Vortis

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Tokushima Vortis Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mitchell Lagnerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Min-Tae Kim, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Kazuya Miyahara; Yasuki Kimoto, Kazuki Nagasawa, Sho Inagaki; Mateus Castro, Yoichiro Kakitani, Naoki Maeda

Tokushima Vortis Predicted XI (3-4-3): Toru Hsegawa (GK); Shota Fukuoka, Hidenori Ishii, Carlos Junior; Koki Sugimori, Ken Iwao, Tokuma Suzuki, Takeru Kishimoto; Joel Fujita, Masaki Watai; Kazunari Ichimi

Nagoya Grampus vs Tokushima Vortis Prediction

The two sides are in contrasting form and Nagoya Grampus are strong favorites to pick up all three points on home turf.

The hosts have a compact defense that gives very little away and they might not be troubled much by a Tokushima attack that has struggled in front of goal. We are backing Massimo Ficcadenti's side to pick up all three points in a routine victory.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Tokushima Vortis

