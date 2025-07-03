Nagoya Grampus vs Tokyo Verdy Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Nagoya Grampus will host Tokyo Verdy at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Japanese J1 League campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their solid run of form and push higher up the league table.

Nagoya put in a good shift to get a 2-1 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima last time out and picked up their seventh league win of the season. The Red Whales, who have lost just one of their last nine league outings after losing eight of the previous 12, have moved up to 13th place but will remain keen to pick up more points this weekend and potentially end the weekend as high as 10th place.

Tokyo Verdy were the better attacking side and were rewarded with three points in their 1-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale last weekend. The visitors are tied on points with Saturday's hosts but have only won three of their last nine league games and will need to find a better run of form to avoid falling into the drop zone in the coming weeks.

Nagoya Grampus vs Tokyo Verdy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met in 43 previous editions going into this weekend's meeting. Nagoya have won 17 of those meetings, four have ended in draws and Tokyo have won the remaining 22.

The hosts have scored an impressive 14 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture but have only won three of those games.

The Green Buzzards have scored just one more goal than Nagoya across the last 10 meetings between the sides, but have notched five wins in that period.

Grampus have conceded 30 goals in the J1 League this season. Only three teams have shipped more.

Verdy have the second-worst offensive record in the league with only 15 goals scored all season.

Nagoya Grampus vs Tokyo Verdy Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend but Grampus will be slight favorites courtesy of their much better recent form and their strong home record, having only lost two league games all season.

Verdy will be satisfied to get a draw against Nagoya on Saturday, but will have to radically improve on their offensive performances to get all three points.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-1 Tokyo Verdy

Nagoya Grampus vs Tokyo Verdy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nagoya Grampus to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the hosts' last eight games)

