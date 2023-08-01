Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

The Emperor's Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Urawa Red Diamonds lock horns with an impressive Nagoya Grampus side in an important clash at the CS Asset Minato Soccer Field on Wednesday.

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Red Diamonds Preview

Nagoya Grampus are currently in third place in the J1 League standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The home side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kyoto Sanga last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Urawa Red Diamonds, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate so far. The Reds slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cerezo Osaka in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Red Diamonds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Urawa Red Diamonds have an impressive record against Nagoya Grampus and have won 20 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nagoya Grampus' 17 victories.

Urawa Red Diamonds were on an unbeaten run of 14 matches in all competitions before their defeat at the hands of Cerezo Osaka in the J1 League earlier this month.

Urawa Red Diamonds have conceded only 17 goals in their 21 matches in the J1 League so far - the joint-best defensive record in the competition alongside Vissel Kobe at the moment.

After an impressive start to their J1 League campaign, Nagoya Grampus have won only two of their last five matches in the competition and have suffered defeat in two of these games.

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction

Urawa Red Diamonds have been defensively brilliant in the J1 League this season but were uncharacteristically poor against Cerezo Osaka in their previous game. The Reds have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this match.

Nagoya Grampus can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best over the past month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 1-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Nagoya Grampus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Shinzo Koroki to score - Yes