Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Nagoya Grampus will welcome Urawa Reds to Toyota Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. Nagoya have won just four of their 17 games thus far and are 18th in the league table with 17 points. Urawa Reds have fared much better, recording eight wins and are in fourth place.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league games. They played a third consecutive draw last week, as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate away from home against Avispa Fukuoka. Shuhei Tokumoto gave them the lead in the 81st minute but Takeshi Kanamori bagged a stoppage-time equalizer for Fukuoka.

The Reds have lost just one of their last nine league games. Their unbeaten streak was extended to three games earlier this week, when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Kawasaki Frontale. Shoya Nakajima and Tomoaki Ōkubo got on the scoresheet to salvage a point for the Reds in that game.

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 92 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 41 wins. Nagoya are not far behind with, 39 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the J1 League this season, conceding 25 goals in 17 games.

Nagoya Grampus have lost their last three meetings against the visitors, failing to score in two.

Urawa Reds have registered just one win in competitive away games since September.

The Reds have suffered just one loss in their last eight league meetings against the hosts.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Grampus are unbeaten in their last four league games, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have failed to score in three of their last four home meetings in the league against the visitors.

The Reds have won just one of their last four league games and played a draw earlier this week. Notably, they have won four of their last six meetings against the hosts while keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 1-1 Urawa Reds

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

