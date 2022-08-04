Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Nagoya Grampus and Urawa Reds will meet for the second time in four days as they square off at the Toyota Stadium in J1 League action on Saturday.

Nagoya Grampus have struggled in their recent league outings and have just one win in their last seven league games. The Urawa Reds have found some form in their recent fixtures, making it three wins in a row.

The two sides met in the first leg of the quarter-final fixture of the J League Cup on Wednesday, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The two sides will once again lock horns in the second leg next Wednesday, playing out three games back-to-back against one another.

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head

The two central Japanese rivals have met 85 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment with 37 wins for each side and 11 games ending in draws.

Three of the last four meetings between the two sides have ended in draws, with the visitors picking up a win in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Nagoya's last win in this fixture came in a league fixture in 2020.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-W

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Reds Team News

Nagoya Grampus

There are no fresh injury concerns for the home team at the moment as Noriyoshi Sakai, Hidemasa Koda and Kazuki Nagasawa remain sidelined with injuries. Yutaka Yoshida returns from a one-match ban while Jakub Swierczok continues to serve a doping-related ban.

Injured: Kazuki Nagasawa, Noriyoshi Sakai, Hidemasa Koda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jakub Świerczok

Unavailable: None

Urawa Reds

Tomoya Inukai and Bryan Linssen are injured for the Reds and there are doubts over the availability of Hiroki Sakai.

Injured: Tomoya Inukai, Bryan Linssen

Doubtful: Hiroki Sakai

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Reds Predicted XIs

Nagoya Grampus (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yuichi Maruyama, Haruya Fujii, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Yuki Soma, Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Keiya Sento, Mateus; Kensuke Nagai

Urawa Reds (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Ayumu Ohata, Alexander Scholz, Takuya Iwanami, Kazuaki Mawatari; Atsuki Ito, Ken Iwao; David Moberg Karlsson, Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine; Kasper Junker

Nagoya Grampus vs Urawa Reds Prediction

The two sides have been evenly matched in their recent fixtures, with three of their last four games ending in draws. They are also evenly matched in the head-to-head record and are expected to play out another cagey affair.

Both sides are expected to prioritize the J League Cup game next week and might choose to rest their key players here. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 0-0 Urawa Reds

