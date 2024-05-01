Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2024

Nagoya Grampus will host Vissel Kobe at the Toyota Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024 J1 League campaign.

The home side endured a slow start to their season but seem to have found their feet in recent weeks. They were beaten 2-1 by Urawa Red Diamonds in their last match, finding themselves two goals down before Ryuji Izumi scored a late consolation goal for Per Mathias' men.

Nagoya Grampus sit sixth in the league table with 16 points from 10 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Vissel Kobe, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season, although they remain in contention for the title as they round up the first third of the campaign. They suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Kyoto Sanga in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing in both halves.

The visitors sit fourth in the table with 17 points picked up so far. They are one point above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Friday.

Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 meetings between Nagoya and Vissel. The hosts have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The Ushi have the joint-best defensive record in the Japanese top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Only two of the Grampus' five league wins this season have come on home turf.

Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Nagoya's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last three home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Vissel Kobe also saw their latest result end a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to put out a response this Friday. They have performed brilliantly on the road of late and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 0-1 Vissel Kobe

Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)