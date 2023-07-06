Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nagoya Grampus lock horns with an impressive Yokohama F. Marinos side in an important clash at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama F. Marinos Preview

Nagoya Grampus are currently in second place in the J1 League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The hosts eased past Kawasaki Frontale by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side defeated Shonan Bellmare by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nagoya Grampus have a slight edge over Yokohama F. Marinos and have won 13 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Yokohama F. Marinos' 12 victories.

Yokohama F. Marinos have won each of their last seven matches in all competitions and have scored a total of 22 goals during this period - their previous defeat came by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Consadole Sapporo in a J League Cup match in May this year.

Nagoya Grampus have managed to win five of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of FC Tokyo last month.

Yokohama F. Marinos' Anderson Lopes has been the most prolific player in the J1 League this season and has scored 15 goals in the competition so far.

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have been in sensational form in recent weeks and remain the favourites to win the J1 League title. Anderson Lopes has been virtually unstoppable this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally in this fixture.

Nagoya Grampus have troubled their opponents in the past and have also been at their best over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama F. Marino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nagoya Grampus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Anderson Lopes to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes