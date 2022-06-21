Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperor's Cup 2022

Nagoya Grampus take on Zweigen Kanazawa at the Toyota Stadium in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday, with both sides looking to advance to the next round.

Nagoya Grampus have had a disappointing season so far and are currently 10th in the J1 League. Kenta Hasegawa's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will be confident of beating Kanazawa and progressing to the next round of the competition.

Zweigen Kanazawa, on the other hand, are 10th in the J2 League and have been in poor form of late. Masaaki Yanagishita's side are winless in their last three games across all competitions and will hope to turn things around with a win against Nagoya on Wednesday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa Head-to-Head

Zweigen Kanazawa have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides, having won both their previous meetings.

Kanazawa came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2017.

Nagoya Grampus Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Zweigen Kanazawa Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Nagoya Grampus have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss against Urawa Red Diamonds last time out. Kazuki Nagasawa, Hidemasa Koda and Mitchell Langerak are all still out injured.

Injured: Kazuki Nagasawa, Hidemasa Koda, Mitchell Langerak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zweigen Kanazawa

Zweigen Kanazawa came away unscathed from their 3-2 loss against Machida Zelvia last time out. Hayato Otani is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Hayato Otani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Yohei Takeda; Yuichi Maruyama, Haruya Fujii, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Leo Silva; Yuki Soma, Keiya Sento, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Ryotaro Ishida, Mateus

Zweigen Kanazawa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yuto Shirai; Yuto Nagamine, Honoya Shoji, Daisuke Matsumoto, Riku Matsuda; Sho Hiramatsu, Kazuya Onohara, Keita Fujimura, Shintaro Shimada; Shion Niwa, Yohei Toyoda

Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa Prediction

It's hard to see Zweigen Kanazawa come away with anything from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Nagoya Grampus will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Zweigen Kanazawa

