Create
Notifications

Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperor's Cup 2022

Nagoya Grampus will be looking to win the game on Wednesday
Nagoya Grampus will be looking to win the game on Wednesday
Adit Jaganathan
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified Jun 21, 2022 10:07 PM IST

Nagoya Grampus take on Zweigen Kanazawa at the Toyota Stadium in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday, with both sides looking to advance to the next round.

Nagoya Grampus have had a disappointing season so far and are currently 10th in the J1 League. Kenta Hasegawa's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will be confident of beating Kanazawa and progressing to the next round of the competition.

Zweigen Kanazawa, on the other hand, are 10th in the J2 League and have been in poor form of late. Masaaki Yanagishita's side are winless in their last three games across all competitions and will hope to turn things around with a win against Nagoya on Wednesday.

"（金沢は）非常に粘り強い戦いをするチーム。簡単にはいかないと思います。ホームでJ1のチームを食ってやろうという形で、相当な覚悟でくると思います。気持ちで負けたら難しい展開になる。球際や気持ちの部分で負けないことが重要だと思っています" #長谷川健太#INSIDEGRAMPUS🆓#grampus

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa Head-to-Head

Zweigen Kanazawa have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides, having won both their previous meetings.

Kanazawa came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2017.

Nagoya Grampus Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Zweigen Kanazawa Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Nagoya Grampus have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss against Urawa Red Diamonds last time out. Kazuki Nagasawa, Hidemasa Koda and Mitchell Langerak are all still out injured.

Injured: Kazuki Nagasawa, Hidemasa Koda, Mitchell Langerak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zweigen Kanazawa

Zweigen Kanazawa came away unscathed from their 3-2 loss against Machida Zelvia last time out. Hayato Otani is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Hayato Otani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa Predicted XI

先日リリースにあった通り、ツエーゲン金沢に期限付き移籍する事になりました。サガン鳥栖に関わる全ての方々、成長できるように覚悟を持って行ってきます❗️ツエーゲン金沢に関わる全ての方々、よろしくお願いします❗️#孫大河 #ツエーゲン金沢 #サガン鳥栖 https://t.co/9zvML9Ql4v

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Yohei Takeda; Yuichi Maruyama, Haruya Fujii, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Leo Silva; Yuki Soma, Keiya Sento, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Ryotaro Ishida, Mateus

Also Read Article Continues below

Zweigen Kanazawa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yuto Shirai; Yuto Nagamine, Honoya Shoji, Daisuke Matsumoto, Riku Matsuda; Sho Hiramatsu, Kazuya Onohara, Keita Fujimura, Shintaro Shimada; Shion Niwa, Yohei Toyoda

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Nagoya Grampus vs Zweigen Kanazawa Prediction

It's hard to see Zweigen Kanazawa come away with anything from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Nagoya Grampus will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Zweigen Kanazawa

Edited by Adit Jaganathan

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...