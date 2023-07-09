Namibia vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2023

Namibia and Botswana lock horns at the Chatsworth Stadium in the final Group A game of the 2023 COSAFA Cup on Tuesday.

The Brave Warriors kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against host nation South Africa on July 5, when Rowan Lancaster Human struck in the 48th minute to cancel out Elmo Kambindu’s first-half strike.

Namibia failed to get their campaign up and running three days later as they fell to a somewhat disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Eswatini, bottling their lead for the second straight game.

Botswana, on the other hand, kicked off their cup run with a 1-0 win over Eswatini courtesy of a 23rd-minute strike from midfielder Lebogang Ditsele.

However, Mogomotsi Mpote’s men were sent crashing back to earth three days later as they were beaten 2-1 by South Africa at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

With three points from a possible six, Botswana are currently second in Group A, level on points with third-placed Eswatini and two points above rock-bottom Namibia.

The Zebras head into the midweek clash needing all three points as well as favourable results in the other group fixture to book their spot in the knockout stages.

Namibia vs Botswana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Botswana boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Namibia have managed just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Botswana are unbeaten in their last 11 games against the Brave Warriors, picking up seven wins and four draws since a 6-0 loss in August 1996.

Namibia have failed to win their last three matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since March’s 2-1 victory over Cameroon in the AFCON qualifiers.

Botswana have lost all but one of their last seven away games in all competitions since July 2022.

Namibia vs Botswana Prediction

Botswana take on a deflated Namibia side who will be playing for pride on Tuesday after a poor start to the campaign condemned them to an early exit.

We are backing the Zebras to return to winning ways to keep their slim hopes of a knockout-stage appearance alive.

Prediction: Namibia 0-1 Botswana

Namibia vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botswana

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last nine meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been less than five bookings in seven of Namibia and Botswana’s last eight outings)

