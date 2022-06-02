Namibia vs Burundi Prediction and Betting Tips - 4th June 2022

Namibia and Burundi clash at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday in their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Group C.

The Brave Warriors have participated only thrice in the competition before, most recently in Egypt 2019 when they bowed out in the group stages after losing all three games.

Bobby Samaria's side will hope to make another appearance, although their recent form hasn't been convincing - Namibia are winless in their last five games in all competitions, losing four.

Their most recent defeat was a 2-1 friendly loss to Lesotho last week.

Burundi, ranked 27 places below Namibia, had also qualified for the 2019 edition and were knocked out in the group stages after failing to collect a single point.

The Swallows have looked in good shape lately, winning three of their last five matches, and will look to carry this form into the qualifiers.

Namibia vs Burundi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Namibia and Burundi have played against each other only twice in history - both as part of the 2017 AFCON qualifiers.

Namibia won 3-1 away from home but Burundi exacted revenge with a victory of an identical scoreline in the return.

With a 2-1 defeat of Liberia in their last game, Burundi could now register back-to-back wins for the first time since July 2019.

Namibia are winless in their last five games and risk going six in a row for the first time since January 2021

The Brave Warriors have lost their last two games and risk going three in a row for the first time since a run of four consecutive losses between November 2020 and January 2021

Namibia vs Burundi Prediction

Namibia are currently on a downward spiral and that doesn't hold them in good stead going into Saturday.

Goals have also been hard to come by for them, netting just four times in their last five games.

Tafel Brave Warriors captain,Petrus Shitembi will return to the forefront of the Braves after being away for some time due to injuries. Shitembi plays his trade in Malaysia for Terengganu FC.



Luckily enough, Burundi aren't the most formidable side either, although their performances since last year have been decent enough.

Given the lack of genuine quality in both camps, we predict a low-scoring draw here.

Prediction: Namibia 1-1 Burundi

Namibia vs Burundi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

