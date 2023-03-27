Namibia vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Namibia and Cameroon lock horns at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday (March 28).

The two sides met in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde on Friday in a 1-1 draw. Peter Shalulile's first-half opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Olivier Kemen after the break. The Indomitable Lions, aiming for their fifth qualification in a row, lead Group C with four points in two games, while Namibia are second with two.

Both sides could make a few changes to force a win, with just one game left after this one to seal their place in the Cote d'Ivoire finals. Cameroon could be without Christopher Wooh after he went off with an injury on Friday. Veteran defender Nicolas N'Koulou might push for a place should Wooh be ruled out.

VfL Bochum midfielder Pierre Kunde could be handed a start for his promising cameo last week, but Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo might keep his place in attack as he searches for his first international goal.

Namibia, meanwhile, also had one casualty in their earlier meeting with Cameroon. Charles Hambira suffered an injury, so Ananias Gebhardt could replace him at the heart of defence.

Namibia vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Namibia and Cameroon have clashed only thrice, with the Indomitable Lions winning twice and drawing once.

Cameroon are unbeaten in three games but have won just once in eight outings

Namibia have won just twice in eight games

In competitive games, Namibia are winless in four

Cameroon have qualified for the AFCON 20 times, including the last four, while Namibia have made only three appearances (1998, 2008 and 2019).

Namibia vs Cameroon Prediction

Namibia held off Cameroon in the last game despite having only 29% possession and completing less than half the number of passes as the Indomitable Lions.

However, a repeat seems unlikely, as their Central African rivals could seal qualification with a win and should go all out in their pursuit of the same.

Prediction: Namibia 1-2 Cameroon

Namibia vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cameroon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

