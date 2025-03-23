Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

The action continues in Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Namibia play host to Equatorial Guinea on Monday. Collin Benjamin’s men have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far and will be looking to move top of the table with all three points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Namibia returned to action in the World Cup qualifiers on a high as they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Malawi at the Bingu National Stadium last Thursday.

Benjamin’s side had failed to win their previous seven outings across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing five, including a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Angola in the 2024 COSAFA Cup final.

Namibia have picked up three wins and two draws from their five World Cup qualifying matches so far to collect 11 points and sit second in Group H, two points behind first-placed Tunisia.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, secured three huge points in their quest for a World Cup ticket as they edged out Sao Tome and Principe 2-0 at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo on Friday.

Before that, Juan Micha’s men were on a four-game winless run — losing twice and claiming two draws — a run which saw them fail to reach the 2025 African Nations Championship following a 2-1 aggregate defeat against Congo in the playoffs.

Equatorial Guinea have picked up two wins and lost three of their five matches in Group H to sit fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Malawi.

Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever encounter between Namibia and Equatorial Guinea, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Namibia are one of just six nations yet to suffer defeat in the World Cup qualifiers and boast the second-best defensive record in the campaign, having conceded just one goal so far.

Equatorial Guinea have lost all but one of their last five competitive away matches, with October’s 2-1 victory over Liberia in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers being the exception.

Namibia are without a win in their most recent five competitive home games, losing twice and picking up three draws since beating Cameroon 2-1 in the AFCON qualifiers back in March 2023.

Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

While Namibia could move top of the table with a win here, Equatorial Guinea need maximum points to keep their slim qualifying hopes alive.

Equatorial Guinea boast a slightly superior squad on paper and we fancy them to come away with a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Namibia 1-2 Equatorial Guinea

Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Equatorial Guinea to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Equatorial Guinea’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last six outings)

