Namibia vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

Namibia and Eswatini will trade tackles at the King Zwelithini Stadium for the second round of games at the 2023 COSAFA Cup on Saturday.

Namibia kick-started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against hosts South Africa on Wednesday. They took the lead through Elmo Kambindu in the 43rd minute. Lancaster Human stepped off the bench to level matters for South Africa three minutes after the break.

Eswatini, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against Botswana. Lebogang Pitsele's 21st-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left Sihlangu Semnikati rooted to the bottom of Group A on zero points. Namibia are joint-second on one point.

Namibia vs Eswatini Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on eight occasions in the past. Eswatini have three wins to their name, while Namibia were victorious just once, with four previous games ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2017 when Roger Katgiteo's 57th-minute strike helped Namibia claim a 1-0 win in the 2017 COSAFA Cup playoff.

Eswatini are currently on an eight-game winless run, losing five games in this sequence.

Each of Namibia's last four games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Eswatini's last seven games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Namibia are one of six sides to have participated in all 22 editions of the COSAFA Cup. Their best result came in 2015 when they won the tournament.

Eight of Namibia's last 10 games have produced less than three goals.

Namibia vs Eswatini Prediction

Namibia showed determination to claim a point against South Africa in a game they were expected to lose. The draw puts the Brave Warriors in good stead to progress to the knockout rounds.

Eswatini, for their part, are already playing catch-up, following their opening-day defeat to Botswana. Another defeat here would all but end their tournament aspirations at the first hurdle.

Eswatini's eight-game winless run puts the odds against them and Namibia will fancy their chances of getting all three points. We are backing the Namibians to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Namibia 1-0 Eswatini

Namibia vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Namibia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

