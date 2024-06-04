Namibia vs Liberia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2024

Namibia and Liberia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. Cooper Sannoh’s men head into the game off the back of a successful run in the Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifiers and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Namibia will be in action for the first time since January when they suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16.

Collin Benjamin’s side have picked up one win and one draw in their three group-stage games to finish third in Group E and progress to the knockout stages as one of the best losers.

Namibia now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they currently sit at the top of Group H with six points from the first two rounds of matches.

Liberia, on the other hand, secured a 2-0 aggregate victory over Djibouti in March to book their spot in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Sannoh will hope his side’s success over Djibouti can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as the Lone Stars return to action in the World Cup qualifiers.

Liberia have picked up three points from their opening two matches in Group H to sit third in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Malawi.

Namibia vs Liberia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Namibia and Liberia claiming one win each in their previous four encounters.

Liberia have failed to win 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions, losing seven and claiming three draws since September 2022.

Namibia have failed to win their last three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since beating Tunisia 1-0 in January’s AFCON opener.

Liberia have won just one of their last six away matches since July 2022 while losing three and picking up two draws in that time.

Namibia vs Liberia Prediction

Namibia have enjoyed a solid start to the World Cup qualifiers and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. Benjamin’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and we fancy them to pick up all three points at the Orlando Stadium.

Prediction: Namibia 1-0 Liberia

Namibia vs Liberia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Namibia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Namibia’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of Namibia’s last six games)