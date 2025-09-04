Namibia vs Malawi Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2025

Namibia host Malawi at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in neutral Botswana on Friday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 108th in the world, the Brave Warriors have won and drawn thrice each from six games thus far to accrue 12 points. They also occupy the second position in the Group H table, four points behind leaders Tunisia.
As things stand, the southern African side are heading into the second round of the qualifiers, but can mathematically usurp Tunisia in first position, provided they win their qualifying fixtures and the Eagles of Carthage slip up somewhere.
In their most recent qualifier, though, Namibia threw away a lead against Equatorial Guinea to draw 1-1. Peter Shalulile put them in front in the 51st minute, but the National Thunder equalized just three minutes later through Saul Coco.
Malawi are second from bottom in the group standings. They have six points in the bag from as many games, courtesy of two wins over Liberia and Sao Tome. Those wins came in their opening three games, but three consecutive defeats in their next severely dented their qualification hopes.
Following a pair of 1-0 losses to Equatorial Guinea and Namibia, the Flames were beaten 2-0 by Tunisia, who bagged two late goals in a game that was otherwise headed for a draw.
Seifeddine Jaziri broke Malawi's resistance in the 86th minute before Mohamed Achouri struck a penalty in the second minute of added time.
Namibia vs Malawi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 16 clashes between the sides in the past, with Namibia winning on exactly half the occasions (8) and losing just four games.
- Although the sides have drawn only four times, three of them have come in their last five encounters alone.
- Namibia won their most recent clash with Malawi, beating them 1-0 in their March qualifier this year, which ended their five-game winless run against the Flames.
- The Flames are winless in all five games this year, losing four. They've also failed to score in their last three.
Namibia vs Malawi Prediction
Namibia are fighting to secure a direct place in the World Cup and could hence come flying out of the blocks here. Malawi could be eliminated from the race.
Prediction: Namibia 1-0 Malawi
Namibia vs Malawi Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Namibia to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No