Namibia vs Sao Tome Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2025

Namibia take on Sao Tome and Principe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday as they continue to fight for a direct spot from Group H. With 12 points from seven games, the Brave Warriors are currently second on the table, behind Tunisia, who are on 19 points.

Mathematically, Namibia can catch up with the North African giants, but if Tunisia win their next game, then their qualification will be sealed.

Collin Benjamin's side suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Malawi on Friday, which dealt their qualification hopes a blow. Richard Mbulu and Hellings Mhango netted apiece to put the Flames 2-0 up before the hour mark, while Dawid Ndeunyema pulled one back for Namibia late on, but it was too little too late.

Nambia's best chance right now would be a place in the second round of the qualifiers, but they cannot afford to slip up any further, as Liberia and Equatorial Guinea are both on 10 points each.

Meanwhile, Sao Tome had already been eliminated from the race for next year's showpiece while entering their clash with Equatorial Guinea last week. With six defeats from six games, the minnows are at the bottom of the standings without a single point in the bag.

On Thursday, the Warriors of the Equator were dealt another loss after relinquishing their two-goal advantage against Equatorial Guinea, who staged an incredible second-half comeback.

Two penalties from Ronaldo Afonso had Sao Tome 2-0 up at the break as the side seemed to be headed towards their first set of points. But the National Thunder responded with three goals after the break, including a winner from Jose Nabil in the 69th minute to inflict a seventh consecutive qualifier loss upon their hapless rivals.

Namibia vs Sao Tome Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second clash between the sides.

Namibia beat Sao Tome 2-0 in their first encounter in November 2023.

Sao Tome are one of the 10 sides still without a win in the qualifiers, but one of the only two teams without a single point (Seychelles being the other).

Namibia are ranked 108th in the world, while Sao Tome are in 193rd place.

Namibia vs Sao Tome Prediction

The Brave Warriors are the stronger team on paper and are active in the race for the World Cup qualification. They should easily get past the hapless Sao Tome.

Prediction: Namibia 3-0 Sao Tome

Namibia vs Sao Tome Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Namibia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

