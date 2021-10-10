Namibia vs Senegal prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Namibia and Senegal will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The game will be played at a neutral venue - the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, with Namibia billed as the hosts.

Both sides clashed on matchday three of the qualifiers and Senegal secured all three points with a comfortable 4-1 victory on home turf. Sadio Mane was one of four different goalscorers for the Teranga Lions.

That victory helped the west Africans maintain their lead at the summit of Group H, with maximum points garnered from three matches. Namibia are five points and one spot below them in the table.

Namibia vs Senegal Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides and Senegal have a much better record with six wins to their name.

Senegal's victory on Saturday put them in the driving seat of the group and another win on Tuesday will grant them automatic qualification to the next round as group winners.

Senegal are currently on a three-game winning run, while Namibia have won just one of their last five matches.

Senegal form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Namibia form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Namibia vs Senegal Team News

Namibia

Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe suffered a concussion against Huddersfield Town and subsequently pulled out of the squad. There are no suspension concerns for the Brave Warriors.

Injury: Ryan Nyambe

Suspension: None

Senegal

Recognized names like Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly were all included in Senegal's latest international squad.

Bayern Munich defender Bouna Sarr made his debut in the first leg after several years of speculation about his international future.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Namibia vs Senegal Predicted XI

Namibia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Virgil Vries (GK); Riaan Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Charles Hambira, Ivan Kamberipa; Denzil Haoseb, Wesley Katjiteo; Absalom Limbondi, Deon Hotto, Peter Shalulile; Elmo Kambindu

Senegal Predited XI (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy (GK); Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Bouna Sarr; Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate; Krepin Diatta, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr; Keita Balde

Namibia vs Senegal Prediction

Senegal simply have too much quality for Namibia to match and the difference in class between the two sides was pretty obvious in the first leg.

The Teranga Lions know that a win will guarantee them progress to the next round of the qualifiers. They will do everything in their power to finish the impressive job they have started. Barring a highly unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here.

Prediction: Namibia 0-3 Senegal

Edited by Vishal Subramanian