Namibia vs Togo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Namibia host Togo at the Orlando Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday, with both sides having similar qualifying campaigns so far.

Namibia have only managed to win one of their last five games and are currently third in the group. Bobby Samaria's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Congo last time out. They will look to end their qualifying campaign with a win against Togo on Monday.

Togo are in similar form to Namibia and are only ahead of their opponents on goal difference. Paulo Duarte's side are unbeaten in their previous three games and will be going into the fixture off the back of a 1-1 against Senegal last time out.

They will also be looking to end their qualifying campaign on a high with a win against Namibia.

Both sides are only playing for pride at this point as Senegal have already secured top spot in Group H and moved on to the next round of qualifying.

Namibia vs Togo Head-to-Head

Namibia came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in September. Elmo Kambindu scored to secure all three points on the night.

Namibia Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Togo Form Guide: L-L-D-W-D

Namibia vs Togo Team News

Namibia

In terms of injuries, Namibia came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Congo last time out. Peter Shalulile has found the back of the net 11 times in his last 11 appearances for club and country and will lead the line on Monday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Togo

Togo have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Senegal in midweek. They will rely on Bundesliga star Ilhas Bebou to provide them with goals on Monday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Namibia vs Togo Predicted XI

Namibia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lloyd Kazapua; Aprocious Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Lubeni Haukongo, Ryan Nyambe; Charles Hambira, Wesley Katjiteo, Willy Stephanus, Deon Hotto; Joslin Kamatuka, Peter Shalulile

Togo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wassiou Ouro-Gneni; Atte Youssifou, Djene, Kangnivi Tchoutchoui, Klousseh Agbozo; Richard Nane, Alaixys Romao; Gnama Akate, Kevin Denkey, Euloge Fessou; Ilhas Bebou

Namibia vs Togo Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides, given the form that they are in.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top.

Prediction: Namibia 1-1 Togo

