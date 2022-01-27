Nancy vs Amiens prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22 

Nancy and Amiens will battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France when they square off at the Stade Marcel Picot on Saturday.

The hosts needed penalties to see off Ligue 1 side Rennes in the last round after playing out a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Amiens also qualified via penalties away to Linas-Montlhery. A spectacular second half saw six goals scored, with the scores level at 3-3 at the end of regular time. The hosts came back from going three goals behind to force penalties.

Nancy come into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat away to table-toppers Toulouse in Ligue 2. Ado Onaiwu and Denis Genreau put the home side on their way to the rout with first-half goals.

Amien settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Quevilly-Rouen in Ligue 2. Garland Gbelle found the back of the net in the 74th minute to cancel out Eddy Gnahore's first half goal.

Nancy vs Amiens Head-to-Head

Nancy have five wins from their last 14 matches against Ameins. The visiting side were victorious on three occasions while six matches in the past ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in September 2021 when Formose Mendy and Giovanni Haag scored in either half to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Nancy form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Amiens form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Nancy vs Amiens Team News

Nancy

Goalkeeper Hugo Constant is still sidelined with a shoulder injury. Thomas Basila will sit out the game due to the red card he received against Toulouse.

Injury: Hugo Constant

Suspension: Thomas Basila

Amiens

Nicholas Opoku will miss the game through injury.

Injury: Nicholas Opoku

Suspension: None

Nancy vs Amiens Predicted XI

Nancy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nathan Trott (GK); Rosario Latouchent, William Bianda, Admilson Soares, Shaquil Delos; Sieben Dewaele, Gregoire Lefebvre; Warren Bondo, Antonin Bobichon, Mmadou Thiam; Andrew Jung

Amiens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Regis Gurtner (GK); Emmanuel Lomotey, Mateo Pavlovic, Fermoso Mendy; Mattheo Xantippe, Jessy Benet, Eddy Gnahore, Owen Gene; Arnaud Lusamba, Aliou Badji, Kader Bamba

Nancy vs Amiens Prediction

Nancy have a relegation fight on their hands and are in a race against time to avoid being demoted to the third division.

Amiens have not been in the best of form either but are slight favorites in the game. We are backing the two sides to be level at the end of regular time in a close game, with the visitors progressing on penalties.

Prediction: Nancy 1-1 Amiens (4-5 on penalties)

Edited by Manas Mitul