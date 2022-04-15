Nantes vs Angers Prediction and Betting tips | 17th April 2022 

In Ligue 1 action this weekend, Nantes and Angers will lock horns at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday afternoon.

Nantes have been rather inconsistent of late and have slowed down in their pursuit of European football. They played out a 1-1 draw against Brest in their derby last weekend, with Randal Kolo Muani's spectacular opener getting cancelled out by their opponents midway through the second half.

The Canaries sit ninth in the league table with 46 points from 31 games. They are five points away from the European spots and will look to close that gap with a win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, like their hosts, Angers played out a 1-1 draw in their last game when they hosted defending champions Lille on Sunday. After a lively first-half performance, the Black and Whites were handed the lead via an own goal before they were pegged back minutes later.

Angers are 14th in the Ligue 1 standings with 33 points from 31 games. They will now look to string together a positive run of results to cement their top-flight status as the season winds down.

Nantes vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• In the last 30 meetings between the two teams, Nantes have won 12 times while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

• Nantes are unbeaten in the last three meetings between the two teams after going winless in the five games before that.

• Nantes have won all but one of their last eight home games across competitions.

• Angers have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games.

• The Canaries are without a clean sheet in their last eight matchups with Angers.

• The visitors are winless in their last seven games on the road, with six of them ending in defeat.

Nantes vs Angers Prediction

Nantes are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, ending a string of consecutive 1-0 losses. They have lost just one of their last 11 games at the Stade de la Beaujoire and will relish their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Angers have won just one of their last ten league games, losing eight. They are yet to win an away game in 2022 and have won just two all season.

The Canaries, meanwhile, are looking to revive their quest for Europe as the season rounds up, while their opponents have their top-flight status increasingly in peril week after week. The hosts should come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Angers.

Nantes vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nantes.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have hit the back of the net in five of their last six meetings).

Tip 3 - Nantes to score first: YES (The Canaries scored the first goal in four of their last five home games).

