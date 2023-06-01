Nantes vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

In a clash between two teams from the relegation zone, 17th-placed Nantes will welcome last-placed Angers to the Stade de la Beaujoire in their final Ligue 1 match of the season on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last 14 league games and have suffered two defeats on the spin. In their previous outing, Quentin Merlin's 19th-minute goal was undone by Jonathan David's brace from the penalty spot in the second half as Lille recorded a 2-1 win.

Nantes trail 16th-placed Auxerre by two points and still have hope to retain their top-flight status. For that, they'll need to record a win and hope that Auxerre lose against Lens.

The visitors have just 18 points to their name and will finish last in the league table, irrespective of this match's result. They returned to winning ways after six games last week, as goals from Himad Abdelli and Lillian Rao-Lisoa helped them to a 2-1 home win over Troyes.

Nantes vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The meeting between the two Western French teams is sometimes referred to as Derby de l'ouest or Derby of the West. They have met 63 times in all competitions since 1963. The hosts have the better record with 35 wins while Angers have 11 wins to their name and 17 games have ended in draws.

The last three meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, though the hosts came out on top on penalties in the Coupe de France in February.

The visitors have just one win in their travels this season.

The hosts are winless in their last seven home games in Ligue 1, failing to score in four games in that period.

Nantes vs Angers Prediction

The hosts have just six wins in Ligue 1 thus far, though four of them have come at Saturday's venue. They have struggled for form in the league recently and are winless since February. They are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors but have suffered just three defeats at Saturday's venue since 1970.

Les Noirs et Blancs have just one win in their travels this season and have failed to score in eight of their 15 away games since a 1-0 away win over Nice in September.

While both teams have struggled in their recent league outings, with the top-flight status of the hosts at stake, we expect the hosts to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Angers

Nantes vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nantes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ludovic Blas to score or assist any time - Yes

