Nantes vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4 2025

Nantes face Angers in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday.

Neither of these teams are quite safe just yet, with Nantes in 14th and Angers in 15th, and just four and two points respectively separating them from the relegation play-off spot.

So will either of these sides claim three valuable points this weekend?

Nantes vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes have a pretty solid record against Angers overall. In their last six meetings in all competitions, they have won three matches, and have not lost to Angers at home in a competitive game since 2019.

Nantes' last game saw them secure a point in a 0-0 draw with Toulouse. It wasn't a really impressive showing, especially as Toulouse were reduced to ten men, but at this stage in the season, every point counts. They are, however, winless in their last three.

Angers suffered a 0-2 defeat to Lille last weekend, their second in a row and seventh in their last eight games. With three games to go, they now need to be looking over their shoulder, as even 17th place Saint-Etienne are only three points behind them, although Angers have a better goal difference.

Nantes' overall record this season is quite curious, as they have won fewer matches than any team other than already-relegated bottom side Montpellier. However, no team has produced more draws than them, as they have come away with even honours on eleven occasions this season.

Angers' away record is one of the worst in Ligue 1, as they have only won four matches on the road all season while falling to nine defeats. They've also conceded 30 goals away from home, too.

Nantes vs Angers Prediction

This game is a huge one in the relegation picture, but a lot of signs appear to be pointing to Nantes coming out on top here.

Not only do they have the home advantage, but Angers have an appalling away record and are on one of their worst runs this season, with just one win in nine.

Nantes don't have the firepower to really punish their opponents here, meaning we could be in for a tight game, but a narrow home win is the prediction.

Prediction: Nantes 1-0 Angers

Nantes vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nantes to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Nantes have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last six matches with Angers).

Tip 3: Game to feature a red card - Yes (There have been three red cards in the last six matches involving Nantes).

