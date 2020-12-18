Nantes vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in France’s Ligue 1 this weekend, as Nantes play host to Angers on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts have been struggling of late and sit just two places above Ligue 1’s drop zone.

Angers are nestled firmly in mid-table in ninth place. Nantes will hope to use home advantage to pick up a much-needed win this weekend.

Nantes vs Angers Head-to-Head

Nantes have only won three games during the 2020-21 campaign, their most recent victory coming over Lorient on 8 November. Since then, they’ve drawn three and lost three, with their most recent game being a defeat to Reims.

Worryingly for Nantes, they have managed to concede 26 goals in their 15 games, with only two other sides in Ligue 1 conceding more.

Angers have seen mixed fortunes throughout the current campaign. They currently sit in 9th, but have suffered six losses in their first 15 games, including one to Strasbourg in their most recent match.

Bizarrely, their home form has let them down, as they’ve lost four matches at the Stade Raymond Kopa while only winning three.

Last season’s games between these sides went Angers’ way, as they picked up wins at home and away, 2-0 and 1-2.

Advertisement

Nantes form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Angers form guide: L-W-W-D-L

⏱ | FIN DU MATCH



C'est terminé à Auguste-Delaune. Les Jaune et Vert ont perdu pied en l'espace de huit minutes et s'inclinent face au @StadeDeReims.



3⃣-2⃣ | #sdrfcn — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) December 16, 2020

Nantes vs Angers Team News

Nantes will be missing winger Anthony Limbombe, who has an abductor tear and is not expected to return until the new year. A further three players are doubtful, with Kalifa Coulibaly, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Batista Mendy expected to miss out.

Injured: Anthony Limbombe

Doubtful: Kalifa Coulibaly, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Batista Mendy

Suspended: None

Left-back Enzo Ebosse is out for Angers after suffering an ACL tear back in October. Farid El Melali is expected to miss out with a shoulder injury, while Ibrahim Amadou and Sofiane Boufal are also a doubt for this game.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse, Farid El Melali

Doubtful: Ibrahim Amadou, Sofiane Boufal

Suspended: None

🗣️ Coach 𝙈𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙞𝙣 :



« Ce n'était pas un grand match. Je n'ai pas aimé ce match. Mais je pense qu'on aurait pu s'en tirer avec un nul. Ça n'aurait pas été scandaleux. »#SCORCSA 𝟬-𝟮 pic.twitter.com/IkghMH4xv2 — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

Nantes vs Angers Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alban Lafont, Fabio, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Imran Louza, Andrei Girotto, Abdoulaye Toure, Ludovic Blas, Renaud Emond, Marcus Coco

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernadoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Thomas Mangani, Mathias Pereira Lage, Angelo Fulgini, Jimmy Cabot, Lois Diony

Nantes vs. Angers Prediction

Despite six places separating these sides, this could be a closer game than might be expected. Angers have only scored three more and conceded two less than Nantes, and failed to impress this week against Strasbourg.

Nantes will be desperate to break their winless streak and should go for it. Considering both sides’ open style of play, a draw is probably the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Angers