Nantes vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in France’s Ligue 1 this weekend, as Nantes play host to Angers on Sunday afternoon.
The hosts have been struggling of late and sit just two places above Ligue 1’s drop zone.
Angers are nestled firmly in mid-table in ninth place. Nantes will hope to use home advantage to pick up a much-needed win this weekend.
Nantes vs Angers Head-to-Head
Nantes have only won three games during the 2020-21 campaign, their most recent victory coming over Lorient on 8 November. Since then, they’ve drawn three and lost three, with their most recent game being a defeat to Reims.
Worryingly for Nantes, they have managed to concede 26 goals in their 15 games, with only two other sides in Ligue 1 conceding more.
Angers have seen mixed fortunes throughout the current campaign. They currently sit in 9th, but have suffered six losses in their first 15 games, including one to Strasbourg in their most recent match.
Bizarrely, their home form has let them down, as they’ve lost four matches at the Stade Raymond Kopa while only winning three.
Last season’s games between these sides went Angers’ way, as they picked up wins at home and away, 2-0 and 1-2.
Nantes form guide: D-L-L-D-L
Angers form guide: L-W-W-D-L
Nantes vs Angers Team News
Nantes will be missing winger Anthony Limbombe, who has an abductor tear and is not expected to return until the new year. A further three players are doubtful, with Kalifa Coulibaly, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Batista Mendy expected to miss out.
Injured: Anthony Limbombe
Doubtful: Kalifa Coulibaly, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Batista Mendy
Suspended: None
Left-back Enzo Ebosse is out for Angers after suffering an ACL tear back in October. Farid El Melali is expected to miss out with a shoulder injury, while Ibrahim Amadou and Sofiane Boufal are also a doubt for this game.
Injured: Enzo Ebosse, Farid El Melali
Doubtful: Ibrahim Amadou, Sofiane Boufal
Suspended: None
Nantes vs Angers Predicted XI
Nantes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alban Lafont, Fabio, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Imran Louza, Andrei Girotto, Abdoulaye Toure, Ludovic Blas, Renaud Emond, Marcus Coco
Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernadoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Thomas Mangani, Mathias Pereira Lage, Angelo Fulgini, Jimmy Cabot, Lois Diony
Nantes vs. Angers Prediction
Despite six places separating these sides, this could be a closer game than might be expected. Angers have only scored three more and conceded two less than Nantes, and failed to impress this week against Strasbourg.
Nantes will be desperate to break their winless streak and should go for it. Considering both sides’ open style of play, a draw is probably the most likely outcome.
Prediction: Nantes 1-1 AngersPublished 18 Dec 2020, 16:20 IST