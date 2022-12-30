Nantes vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st January 2023

Nantes will play host to Auxerre at Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Nantes vs Auxerre Preview

The hosts are grasping at straws in Ligue 1, sitting above the relegation zone on 14 points from 16 matches. Nantes have won only two league matches so far while accumulating eight draws and six losses. They are also enduring a five-game winless streak, with their last win dating back to November 2 against Olympiacos.

Les Canaris last hosted Auxerre in January 2018, with the visitors getting the last laugh in a 4-3 victory. The home side could drop to the red zone if they lose on Sunday. It’s a crucial meeting for coach Antoine Kombouaré, who’ll surely be counting on his top scorers Moses Simon and Mostafa Mohamed to make the grade.

Auxerre’s campaign isn’t thriving either. They have managed to claim nine points out of 48 available and sit deep in the drop zone, third from the bottom. However, they boast two wins from their last five matches and will hope for more at Nantes. The visitors come into the clash on the back of a bitter 4-3 home defeat to Monaco.

AJA’s current situation in Ligue 1 raises the spectre of a possible relegation following their return to the top flight last season after 10 years. Manager Christophe Pélissier hopes to avoid that eventuality, warning his players to consider every game henceforth as a final. Top scorer M'Baye Niang and co. need to act before it’s too late.

Nantes vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes have won thrice in their last five clashes, with Auxerre claiming one win as one game ended in a draw.

Both teams have recorded two wins in their last five meetings in Nantes while one game ended in a draw.

Nantes have scored a total of nine goals against Auxerre in their last five meetings while conceding six times.

Auxerre have won once in their last five matches on the road, drawing twice and losing twice.

Nantes have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Auxerre have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Nantes vs Auxerre Prediction

The hosts finished ninth out of 20 teams last season and certainly have that achievement in their sights, but it’s time to launch their revival.

The visitors have not displayed great form away from home this term but their dire situation makes this trip a critical one.

Nantes are expected to have the final say thanks to their motivation and home support.

Prediction: Nantes 1-0 Auxerre

Nantes vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nantes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Nantes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Auxerre to score - No

